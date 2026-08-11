Steven Bergwijn available for a very low fee from Saudi Arabia

Steven Bergwijn can be signed from Al-Ittihad for very little, Voetbal International reports. The 28-year-old forward is available "for a fraction of the purchase price".

He joined from Ajax in the summer of 2024 for a fee of around €21 million. Bergwijn proved very important for Al-Ittihad in his first season, but a departure now appears to be one of the options.

With his contract running until mid-2027, he would leave on a free transfer next season if Ittihad do not sell him.

A return to Europe could put Bergwijn back in contention for the Netherlands national team, it is said.

After breaking through at PSV, Bergwijn earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur. He never quite found his best form in England, before Ajax paid as much as €32 million to sign him.

Then-head coach Maurice Steijn even made the 35-cap Netherlands international captain of the Amsterdam club.