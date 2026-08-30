Steven Berghuis: 'I have to thank Daley Blind for this'

Steven Berghuis thanked Daley Blind for the tip that laid the foundations for his goal against Telstar. The Ajax forward made it 0-2 on Sunday in the 0-4 win in Velsen-Zuid and told ESPN reporter Hans Kraay junior afterwards that the injured Blind had given him the advice a few days earlier.

Berghuis played a leading role against Telstar with a goal and two assists. His corner produced Davy Klaassen's opening goal in the first half, then he scored himself after the break and set up Tolu Arokodare to make it 0-3. "I think it was simply a good win. This is also a bit where we need to go: these kinds of victories."

When it came to his own goal, Berghuis immediately thought back to a conversation with Blind. The left-footed attacker drifted in from the right, cut inside his man and then finished with his right foot. Blind missed the game against Telstar through injury, but he had been watching closely on Thursday after the 5-3 win over FC Sion in the Conference League play-offs.

"There is someone watching, and that is Daley Blind," Berghuis said with a smile when his goal was replayed. "He came up to me after the match against Sion and said: 'You need to make that cut inside more often, because they expect you to go to the left.' Against Sion I went inside two or three times. I need to thank Daley for this."

For Berghuis, Blind's advice carries extra weight because of his experience as a defender. "These kinds of details are important. He is of course a defender and said: 'I see you and I look from a defender's point of view. I think it's good if you have variation in your cut inside.' That got me thinking again for a moment. You need that as well."

He also had plenty of praise for Tolu, who got on the scoresheet against Telstar too. "He really brings good energy. He's a pleasant guy to have in the dressing room, he has humour and a desire to prove himself. He is incredibly eager to make amends after a difficult season at Wolfsburg."

The veteran sees plenty in the striker. "He obviously has a lot of weapons with his strength and speed. You can play the ball to him in the air, but also along the ground. I think he is a good addition for us," said Berghuis, who again operated from the right.

As for competition from Viktor Tsygankov, Berghuis is not concerned, even though he was not yet in the squad. "Good players are always welcome. That was also said when I arrived and Neres and Antony were still there. I think good players can always play together as well."