Al-Hilal's Brazilian winger Malcom has settled his future, agreeing a move to newly promoted Al-Diriyah in this summer's transfer window.

Al-Diriyah had made their interest clear, chasing Malcom on loan until the end of next season according to press reports.

Al-Hilal were happy to listen, keen to move their Brazilian star on. The player himself, though, had yet to give the move his final blessing.

That changed once Saudi newspaper "Okaz" confirmed Malcom had agreed to join the newly promoted Roshn League side for next season.

Al-Hilal are now thrashing out the financial details with the winger, hoping to wrap up the deal officially in the coming hours.

Few players shone brighter for Al-Hilal over the past three seasons than Malcom, who arrived from Russia's Zenit in 2023. His first campaign was the standout, with "the Boss" storming to the league title unbeaten.

Across those three years, the Brazilian helped the club to one Saudi league title, two Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup triumphs and two Saudi Super Cups.