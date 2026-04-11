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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Starting XI: Flick starts Yamal in the Catalan derby

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
L. Yamal
H. Flick
Spain
Germany

Flick fails to impose his tactics on Yamal

Barcelona manager Hans Flick has confirmed his starting line-up for Saturday evening’s La Liga clash with Espanyol.

The league leaders aim to beat their city rivals and stretch their advantage over second-placed Real Madrid to nine points.

Lamine Yamal starts despite Flick’s wish to rest him before the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atlético Madrid.

Although Flick has rotated his squad to conserve energy for the Atlético Madrid clash, he has been unable to convince the youngster to sit out any games.

Barcelona’s line-up is as follows:

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP

Juan García, Balde, Araujo, Kubasi, Eric García, Gerard Martínez, Gavi, Ferran López, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres.

Cancelo, Rashford, Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Casado and Frenkie de Jong were among the substitutes.

Read also

Yamal’s desire clashes with Flick’s policy in the derby

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