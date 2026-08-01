"A lot has been written about me in recent weeks and especially in the last few days, a lot of rumours, and I also had a lot of offers," Amiri said on Saturday evening at a fan event on the sidelines of Mainz's training camp in Tyrol, "but today, together with my family, I decided that I will definitely stay here."

That was all he needed to say. Cheers broke out among the many fans, followed by a standing ovation and chants of "Mainzer".

Amiri's commitment to FSV comes as a surprise, with Sport Bild recently reporting that the World Cup participant had reached an agreement with RB Leipzig.

Mainz signed Amiri from Bayer Leverkusen in January 2024 for one million euros, and he has since significantly boosted his market value again. For the 05ers, he has scored 26 goals and set up another 13 in 82 matches. For Germany, he has so far made 13 senior international appearances (1 goal, 1 assist). His contract in Mainz runs until summer 2028.

Earlier in the evening, coach Urs Fischer's side played their fifth friendly of the summer. Against Serie A side Udinese Calcio, Mainz came back from 3-1 down to earn a draw and stay unbeaten.