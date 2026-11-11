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Bayern Munich have parted company with Florian Zahn, their team leader for scouting and squad planning in youth football. The German record champions announced the decision on Wednesday.

In an official statement, FCB described the departure as "mutually agreed" following "good discussions". Zahn joined Bayern's campus from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 and spent more than seven years at the Munich club.

"Florian and his team have discovered many talented players in recent years who have made their way into professional football or are close to doing so. We thank him for his work and wish him all the best for the future," sporting director Christoph Freund said of Zahn's work.

Looking back on his time at Säbener Straße, Zahn said he was filled with "pride and great gratitude" at having worked for the "club close to my heart". "After seven years at the club, it feels right to pursue my desire for personal and professional development. I look forward to what comes next and remain deeply attached to Bayern Munich. My heartfelt thanks go to my team and all the managers and colleagues who have supported me along the way."

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Who else has had to leave Bayern Munich?

Zahn is the second official set to leave Bayern in a very short space of time. At the beginning of November, the record champions announced that they would also part ways with head of scouting Nils Schmadtke. Bayern described that departure as mutually agreed, too.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

Until 31 January 2027, Schmadtke remains under contract with Bayern, after which he will leave the club. His deal had originally been due to run until the summer of 2027.

Schmadtke's departure came as no surprise. He had faced internal criticism over his leadership style. In Munich, the son of former Bundesliga goalkeeper and manager Jörg Schmadtke had a reputation as a close confidant of board member for sport Max Eberl. The two had previously worked together at Borussia Mönchengladbach. According to a kicker report, Bayern's bosses plan to appoint Schmadtke's successor internally.