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Milan's Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlović has spoken about his experience in Italy, recounting a number of incidents and anecdotes, beginning with his relationship with his former coach, Portugal's Sérgio Conceição.

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Pavlović's comments, reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, came during an appearance on the Serbian podcast "SS Calcio".

Pavlović recalled: "At his first meeting as Milan coach, he was 40 minutes late. All the players and board members were waiting for him while he was in his office. He wanted to make everyone understand who held the authority, and he did it deliberately."

The rules soon reached the menu: "Conceição banned Nutella, and from then on we were no longer allowed to eat it at all."

He insisted: "Sérgio Conceição is a good coach, and I like him a lot, but he used harsh methods that resembled Hitler's."

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Away trips came with their own regime: "When we travelled for a match, we stayed at the hotel and split into groups. The players were together, while the others stayed outside. Wearing knee and elbow pads was also compulsory in training. Whether the temperature was below zero or reached 35 degrees Celsius, you had to wear them."

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Then there was the concert: "Three days before one match, some players went to a concert and stayed there until 11pm. He had helpers, or spies, who reported everything that happened to him, and he made a huge fuss about it. He even decided that none of those five or six players would be allowed to play in the next match."

Things were less harsh under Massimiliano Allegri, and Pavlović explained how that relationship compared with the one he had with the Portuguese coach.

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He said: "Under him, I made the most progress since arriving in Italy. As a defender, I have good pace, physical strength and the ability to play the ball out. I can also push forward, make runs and score goals, but the tactical side has always been a weakness of mine."

That gap goes back to his early days in Belgrade: "I only learned the basics when I moved up to the first team at Partizan. I was a little behind the Italian players in understanding the way they see football, because their players start learning certain tactical concepts from an early age."

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Asked about the toughest strikers he has faced so far, the Serbian centre-back didn't hesitate: "Physically, the toughest challenge was without doubt against Romelu Lukaku. Also Marcus Thuram, as he is strong, quick and good with the ball at his feet."

Inter's captain demands a different kind of attention: "As for Lautaro Martínez, you have to be extremely careful with him inside the penalty area. If you don't stick to him, he scores. You can't give him any space."

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Pavlović also had kind words for team-mate Diego Moreira: "He's a great lad and very intelligent. He knows a few words of Serbian. I met his father during one of the training sessions, and of course we talked about Partizan. It was great to see him, as I remember him from the time he played in Serbia."