Karim Adeyemi made his Barcelona debut against Birmingham. The Germany man flashed early runs and diagonal passes, but his first 45 minutes offered fleeting glimpses and little more.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", the player showed a lack of training, and fatigue perhaps affected his decision-making. In some transitions he chose the wrong pass, or sped up the play when the contest called for patience, or struggled to finish.

He needs more time. Hansi Flick has already handed him his tasks, stating: "He has far greater potential than he showed. And in training I saw a better Karim."

Pace, personality and a desire to make a difference marked the debut, a statement of intent rather than a confirmation of ability. He demanded the ball. He was also imprecise and hasty.

None of that worries Flick much at this stage of pre-season, given the player has only been training for a short spell. The German coach has no doubt about what his compatriot will bring in terms of depth, intensity, competition and cutting edge on the flanks.

Adeyemi's true level is still waiting to emerge. Flick, in anticipation of that, has already spelled out what the player needs to work on after his first appearance.