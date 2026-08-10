Spectacular Leverkusen return in danger? Inter Milan could scupper it

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Inter Milan are also pushing hard for the 27-year-old French winger. According to the report, Inter are now preparing a second offer for Diaby's current club Al-Ittihad. The first, worth €20 million plus midfielder Kristjan Asllani, was rejected. The Saudi Arabian club are said to want slightly less than €30 million for Diaby. The Nerazzurri had already tried in vain to sign Diaby in the winter.

Recently, much had pointed to a return to Leverkusen, where Diaby enjoyed the best spell of his career so far between 2019 and 2023. Even after his departure, Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes is said to have stayed in contact with Diaby. Bild and Kicker reported last week that talks over a move back to his old club were already at a very advanced stage. However, there is still no agreement.

Could Inter now torpedo the plan to bring him back? At the reigning Italian champions, Diaby would have a strong chance of winning titles. He would also play in the Champions League, while Leverkusen can only offer the Europa League.

Moussa Diaby would presumably be prepared to accept a pay cut

Across 172 competitive appearances for Leverkusen, Diaby registered 49 goals and 47 assists before joining Aston Villa in 2023 for €55 million. After just one year, 54 competitive matches and 21 goal contributions, he moved on to Saudi Arabia in 2024 for €60 million.

While Diaby is under contract with Al-Ittihad until 2029 and is reportedly earning around €12 million net per year, he is said to be pushing for a return to Europe. He would also be prepared to accept a significant pay cut, with a future annual salary of €6 million gross being discussed.