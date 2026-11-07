Special record: Manuel Neuer makes history at Bayern Munich

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Manuel Neuer became Bayern Munich's oldest-ever Bundesliga player when he faced FSV Mainz 05.

At 40 years and 225 days old, Neuer overtook the previous record holder, Bernd Dreher (40 years and 198 days). Dreher played for Bayern Munich from 1996 to 2008, with a break, as their second- or third-choice goalkeeper. Now 60, he made just 15 competitive appearances for the club.

Across all clubs, Neuer's appearance against Mainz puts him joint sixth alongside Mirko Votava (Werder Bremen) in the Bundesliga's all-time age rankings. Only Edin Dzeko (Schalke 04), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen), Toni Schumacher (Borussia Dortmund), Uli Stein (Arminia Bielefeld) and record holder Klaus Fichtel (Schalke 04) are ahead of him. Fichtel played his final match in 1988 at the age of 43 years and 184 days.

With his Bayern Munich contract expiring at the end of the season, Neuer is likely to end his career then. If he plays on the final day of the Bundesliga season, he would go down as the sixth-oldest player in Bundesliga history, provided Dzeko, who is just ahead of him and is also still active, continues to make appearances until then.

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Manuel Neuer recently missed out for Bayern Munich because of a foot injury

Neuer has struggled with various health problems in recent months, most recently a foot injury that sidelined him for three games. He returned in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

Against Mainz, Neuer made his ninth appearance this season. Jonas Urbig deputised for him in the other seven competitive matches. The 23-year-old is regarded as Neuer's designated successor at Bayern Munich, and probably also in the Germany national team. Neuer had retired from the national team for the second time after the embarrassing World Cup in the summer.