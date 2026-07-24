Jürgen Klopp confirmed on Friday at his official unveiling that Kosicke will in future be "my assistant coach for strategy, development and innovation" at the DFB. Bild had reported it hours earlier. To make that possible, he had already stepped down as managing director of his company Projekt Five and ended his previous advisory work for other coaches alongside Klopp. Kosicke has been at Klopp's side for around two decades and is seen as his shadow man.

Yet the Bremen native and committed Werder fan also played an important role for Bayern Munich. He turned the Mia san mia mentality, already associated with Bayern for decades, into the club's official slogan.

Kosicke told the unusual story behind it in a 2023 interview with SPOX and GOAL. The conversation formed part of a major multimedia story about the history of Mia san mia, which was awarded the 2023 Grand Online Prize by the Association of German Sports Journalists. You can read the interview from back then again here.

Mr Kosicke, you are a Werder fan and adviser to Borussia Dortmund's former successful coach Jürgen Klopp. How did it come about that you of all people turned Mia san mia into Bayern Munich's official slogan?

Kosicke: In 2008, I was travelling with my then business partner Oliver Bierhoff to a FIFA event in Switzerland. By chance, Uli Hoeneß was on the same plane. He was criticising his own players and complaining that nobody knew what Bayern Munich actually meant. I then asked Mr Hoeneß what exactly Bayern Munich meant in his opinion, and he could not give me a clear answer.

What happened next?

Kosicke: I told him that I had worked for Nike and Adidas for a long time and that they have what are known as company bibles, in which all employees are informed about the company's most important values and messages. He then asked me whether I could draft something like that for Bayern Munich.

And you could.

Kosicke: With 100 per cent cluelessness, but a lot of self-confidence, I said yes (laughs). Uli Hoeneß also said that he only wanted to see me and not some Roland Berger tie-wearing troop. So we formed a heterogeneous working group with people from the fan shop and marketing, with the kit man and the youth coordinator, with Stefan Mennerich from the media department and chief scout Wolfgang Dremmler. For four weeks, we worked together on Bayern Munich's values.

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And in the end it was Mia san mia?

Kosicke: No, the slogan was fixed in my mind from the very start. I already had it in mind during my conversation with Hoeneß on the plane. But I did not mention it then, because otherwise I would have shot all my powder straight away. Together with the working group, we then only developed the values to go with it.

Which values did you come up with?

Kosicke: In the end, we agreed on 16 commandments. For example: "We are a family and stand up for one another." Or: "We do not communicate about one another in public."

How did Hoeneß like the result?

Kosicke: For the presentation to the executive board, I had a few prototype versions of the bible bound in real lederhosen leather. When I unveiled the title, everyone was delighted. Hoeneß said: "Great slogan, but this MIR is a space station." The front did not say "Mia san mia", but "Mir san mir". As someone from Bremen, I was not 100 per cent proficient in Bavarian. That was the only thing we still had to change.

What happened after that?

Kosicke: Apart from the bible, I also developed an accompanying roadmap for Bayern Munich for implementation within the club. That completed my task. When I issued the invoice, I assigned my rights to the slogan and assured them: "Don't worry, as someone from Bremen and adviser to Jürgen Klopp, I will not present myself as the great inventor of Mia san mia." Every new arrival, whether an employee in the front office, a youth player from Fürstenfeldbruck or Sadio Mane, was supposed to be handed this bible as an onboarding measure after joining Bayern Munich, with the message: This is who we are, these are the values we live by.

How present was the term Mia san mia before you made it the official slogan?

Kosicke: I had known it since, as a teenager at the Weserstadion, I experienced a late Werder defeat against Bayern Munich. The next day, the newspaper spoke of Bayern's Mia-san-mia attitude. That always stayed with me. Back then, however, the attitude behind Mia san mia was more present than the term itself.