Sparta Rotterdam are still searching for the reinforcements they need in the final stages of the summer transfer window. According to Voetbal International, one option for the forward line is Ajax striker Don-Angelo Konadu.

Under new head coach Míchel Sánchez, Konadu also does not look set for minutes. Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare are ahead of him, while Kasper Dolberg is too. The Dane could yet leave, though.

As a result, the 20-year-old Konadu is also free to look for a new club. According to VI, he would prefer to stay in the Eredivisie despite interest from several clubs in Belgium.

Sparta are among the clubs pushing for his signature, but Konadu has not made his choice for now. He is said to have several options within the Eredivisie.

Two years ago, Konadu extended his contract with Ajax until mid-2028. “We are very pleased with this extension and see Don-Angelo as a player who has a great deal of potential to become a regular starter for Ajax 1 in the near future,” the club said at the time.

For that reason, Konadu is expected to head out on loan. Ajax want the talented striker to gain experience elsewhere so he can develop and still compete for a place in Amsterdam in time.

Since 2014, Konadu, who has Ghanaian roots, has been part of Ajax’s youth academy. The club signed him from Zeeburgia, long regarded as a genuine talent factory in Amsterdam.