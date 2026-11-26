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A wide-ranging poll carried out by Spanish newspaper AS has revealed the standing Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham enjoys among football fans.

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The Madrid-based paper's poll put the England international ahead of a host of legends and current stars, most notably Andrés Iniesta, Steven Gerrard and Michael Laudrup. He ran Luka Modrić close. Zinedine Zidane, though, stayed well out of reach.

The vote came on the back of Bellingham's eye-catching display against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Left on the bench at kick-off, he came on in the second half and transformed Real Madrid's performance, scoring once and setting up another as Los Blancos ran out 5-1 winners. Few players on the pitch made a bigger impact.

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The paper pitted Bellingham against ten players head to head, asking readers whether they rated him above each one.

A total of 13,212 people voted, according to the results AS published in its evening edition once voting closed.

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The headline result was Bellingham's emphatic win over Barcelona's Pedri. Readers backed him by 86% to just 14% for the Spain star.

He also beat Steven Gerrard 83% to 17%, Michael Laudrup 72% to 28% and Andrés Iniesta 62% to 38%.

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Some of the other names barely put up a fight. Bellingham took 97% of the vote against Martin Ødegaard, 96% against Rayan Cherki, 92% against Paul Scholes and 89% against Frank Rijkaard.

His former Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modrić proved a tougher test. Readers preferred the Croatian star by 66% to 34%.

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Only Zinedine Zidane beat him by a bigger margin. Zidane took 79% of the vote, leaving the England international with 21%.

Bellingham had addressed the Zidane comparisons after the PSV Eindhoven game, saying: "It's not pressure for me, it's an honour. I do some things that some people think are like Zidane, but he was much better than me."

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AS also pointed out that Bellingham ranks third among Real Madrid players for minutes played this season, with 1,447. Only Thibaut Courtois, on 1,530, and Kylian Mbappé, on 1,613, have played more.

In that time he's scored seven goals and provided five assists. His strike against PSV Eindhoven was among his highlights, and he also created the other goal with a pass to Vinícius Júnior.

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Bellingham credited his improved form to coach José Mourinho, putting it simply: "Mourinho, nothing else."