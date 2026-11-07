Spanish outlet 'Sport': major setback for Hamza Abdelkarim

Hossam Hassan's exit as Egypt boss lands as a fresh blow to young forward Hamza Abdelkarim. The Barcelona player has lost one of the biggest backers of his career, the man who handed him a World Cup stage despite his tender age and lack of international experience.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" examined how Hassan's departure could shape Abdelkarim's future, framing the change on the touchline as a setback for the striker. He had enjoyed the former coach's trust and earned a shot at the biggest event in the game.

Plenty has happened in Abdelkarim's career of late. He renewed his contract with Barcelona after an impressive start, then featured for the under-19s against Aston Villa in the UEFA Youth League before joining the first-team squad and sitting on the bench under German coach Hansi Flick.

The Egyptian forward has also turned out for Barcelona Atlètic, continuing his rise at a Catalan club that sees in him a striker with distinctive gifts: sharp positioning inside the box, a finisher's instinct and real quality in the air.

According to the newspaper, Hassan was among Abdelkarim's strongest supporters with Egypt. He gambled on the youngster's talent despite his age and limited international experience, naming him in the World Cup squad and gifting him a priceless chance to prove himself on the global stage.

Egypt put together a striking run at the tournament. Argentina, the holders at the time, knocked them out in the round of 16 after Egypt had led 2-0, with Abdelkarim playing most of the national team's matches and leaving a clear mark.

Now Hassan's departure pushes the young forward into a new chapter. He has lost the coach who trusted him and drove him forward at a crucial point in his international career, just as the national team gears up for two games against Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

"Sport" confirmed that Ali Maher, the former Ceramica Cleopatra manager, will succeed Hassan. All eyes now turn to his first decisions, and whether Abdelkarim will keep getting the chances he was afforded under the previous regime.