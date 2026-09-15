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Spanish defender Mario Gila explained what it means to have a legend like Luka Modric as a team-mate

AC Milan

Interviewed by the UEFA website ahead of AC Milan's Europa League debut, Mario Gila spoke about Luka Modric like this

Mario Gila can hardly believe it: his idol Modric is now his team-mate. The Spanish defender told the Uefa website: "It is surprising to think that I am now team-mates with such an important figure. As time goes by, you realise that you are making your dreams come true, playing alongside people you knew as a child. It is an honour to play with him, learn from him and speak to him.

He is an incredibly humble person and I think he can help me a lot, both personally and as a team. Even after a career like his, he still runs for every ball and gives everything in every move. It is a very positive mentality, and it is the right one to achieve the great milestones he has achieved. You can win or lose, but the intention to give everything must always be there".

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