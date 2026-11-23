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Luciano Spalletti wants a new centre-forward at Juventus and is saying so openly, even if it risks damaging the confidence of the central strikers currently at his disposal: Randal Kolo Muani, Nick Woltemade and Jeff Ekhator. Juventus's management are working on several fronts in the transfer market, including at centre-forward. But one question remains: which manager are Juventus signing players for? Spalletti or the manager (Antonio Conte? Simone Inzaghi?) who might take charge next season (or this season, if the situation deteriorates)?

After the 4-0 victory over Venezia on matchday 12 of Serie A, Spalletti said: "I need another striker in the squad with all these matches. On the right I have three wide players: Conceicao, Zhegrova and Nico. On the left I have Alajbegovic, Yildiz and Boga. Kolo Muani? I have to encourage him to play as a striker: he has to be good at finding space to run in behind. When he receives the ball in a central position with a man at his back, he is not comfortable: I need him as a central striker too, even though Ekhator is also here now".

Two things stand out: Spalletti wants a new centre-forward better suited to his style of play, and has made his view of the current strikers clear in the Juventus squad.

Spalletti (who would have liked Dusan Vlahovic to renew his contract and stay) wants a physically strong penalty-box striker who can battle with opposition defences, to use an expression favoured by the manager from Certaldo. Someone in the mould of Sorloth, in other words.

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Spalletti's comments on Juventus's current strikers risk denting the confidence of Kolo Muani, Woltemade and Ekhator. His verdict on the first is clear: Kolo Muani is a wide forward, not a centre-forward, and should play there. Necessity has pushed him into the middle. The Frenchman has been at his best this season on the right, with Woltemade through the middle. Spalletti has used that set-up only for spells in matches. Why not stick with it? The only explanation is that he does not want to waste the many wide forwards in a squad assembled badly over the years, after so many (too many) changes in management and transfer strategy.

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Spalletti still does not fully trust Woltemade and considers him too lightweight, both physically and in character. Juventus cannot build a project around the German born in 2002, either, while he is in Turin on a straight loan. As for Ekhator, Juventus are counting on him for the future, but he is not someone Spalletti (who needs immediate results) can expect to rely on consistently at present.

The transfer market must provide the answer. Chief executive Giovanni Carnevali, head of the technical department Frederic Massara and sporting director Marco Ottolini aim to sign a new striker in January by taking advantage of opportunities in the winter transfer window. A possible swap involving Sorloth and Jonathan David with Atletico Madrid could be one solution. But Juventus cannot make transfer decisions with only the very short term in mind. Their choice of a new striker to bring to Continassa also depends on who will manage the club.

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Will Juventus stick with Spalletti until 2028, regardless of this season's results? Or will they change manager? If so, whom will the Old Lady choose? Former Juventus figure Conte, Inzaghi or someone else? And would Conte, Inzaghi or whoever else want the type of centre-forward Spalletti wants today?