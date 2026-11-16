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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Spain trio berate themselves, and Cucurella responds with a single word

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Spain's unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-2 defeat to their guests England on Sunday evening, in the conclusion of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, at the Metropolitano Stadium.

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Spain's players were honest about their shortcomings after the match, yet they also took pride in how the Matadors responded.

Sport newspaper carried comments from several of the Spanish squad. Goalkeeper Unai Simon said: "It is clear they got the better of us physically. They adopted a man-to-man individual duels approach, and we found it very difficult to deal with that."

"We tried, but they were better than us," he continued. "Whether you like it or not, experiences like this help you learn. It is good that it happened at this time. We have to learn from this experience and correct the mistakes before March."

Simon also drew a line between this tournament and the World Cup: "At the World Cup, we did not allow our opponents many chances, especially from set pieces. In the Nations League, we ended up conceding goals."

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The goalkeeper went on: "It is true that the circumstances are different. At the World Cup there is a pressure and tension that are not present here, as the matches are played with greater freedom. We have to learn from the mistakes we made. The path we were on was leaving the door open to something like this happening."

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Mikel Oyarzabal struck a more upbeat note than his teammate, pointing to Spain's second-half display.

"It was a match in which things went very much against us, especially at the start of the second half," he said. "You find yourself in that moment where you hope nothing happens, or that anything that does happen goes in your favour, and that the gap does not widen this much."

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"It is unfortunate in the end," he pointed out. "I think we should appreciate what we offered, as well as what they offered, because they did not become the team they are out of nothing. It is an unfortunate defeat, but we have to keep working."

"Many things happen quickly on the pitch, and it is hard to know exactly what happened, but we must focus on the team's reaction," he added. "Their goalkeeper also put in a performance that deserves praise. We have qualified, we are in the competition, and we will fight to achieve our goal on an equal footing with everyone else."

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Aymeric Laporte chose to dwell on the record Spain had set: "Let people say what they want. In the end, we achieved something very important, a historic record."

"We always criticise ourselves, and we always want to win," he stressed. "We wanted to win, and we go home dissatisfied. That is the reality. We are Spain, the top-ranked side, and we leave the pitch feeling frustrated."

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Over at AS newspaper, the focus fell on Marc Cucurella, who wanted to recall what the Matadors had achieved in recent months by winning the World Cup.

Spain's 44-match run came to an end against England. The full-back responded with a single word on his Instagram account: "Pride".

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Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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