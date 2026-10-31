Spain's representative: I preferred Mbappé over Yamal for the Ballon d'Or for this reason

José Félix Díaz, the renowned journalist at the Spanish newspaper "AS" and the voice of Spain in the Ballon d'Or, has revealed his choices in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race.

English striker Harry Kane claimed the award. Kylian Mbappé finished second, with Lamine Yamal third.

Félix Díaz told the "AS" channel on "YouTube": "I kept thinking for a while, what if Harry Kane were still playing for Tottenham, I might have chosen him, I don't know. I see that there is a big difference in the German league."

He added: "The German league is not like La Liga or the Premier League, is it? Perhaps you look at it from this angle. Kane played in the Premier League for many years with Tottenham, within a team not considered among the big clubs. And he was unable to lead Tottenham to win any title, and all he achieved was reaching a final."

"I think Harry Kane deserved to be on the podium," he continued. "But for me, he started his World Cup campaign very well, then Jude Bellingham began to compete with him for the spotlight, didn't he?"

Díaz was asked: "Some might say: would you give the Ballon d'Or to Kane and leave Bellingham out of your calculations?". He replied: "I think there are many factors that go into this choice, and none of them can be decisive on its own."

Pressed on his thinking, he went on: "From the start of the season until the end of the World Cup, I was inclined to choose Kylian Mbappé. He was the league's top scorer, the Champions League's top scorer, the World Cup's top scorer, and the best scorer in the tournament. He also led the French national team to the semi-final, before facing the Spanish national team."

"I think that, despite the ups and downs he went through, he was the player who best maintained his high and consistent level throughout the entire season," he added.

Turning to the Frenchman's club, he elaborated: "Real Madrid did not support Mbappé, they did not stand by him. Well, as I told you, this decision involves a degree of subjectivity, as is the case with almost everything. There are no clear numbers or criteria that can be relied upon categorically, and I think his being the World Cup's top scorer is also a factor worthy of appreciation."

"I think the World Cup was not Lamine Yamal's best stage, as he did not reach the final phase of the season in his best form," he continued.

Díaz was asked: "Looking at Lamine's current level, to whom would you give the Ballon d'Or for this season?", and he replied: "There is no doubt that my choice would be Lamine Yamal, but here we are analysing what the players produced during last season, and for me personally, Mbappé was better than Lamine."

He added: "You will tell me, and people will tell me too, that Barcelona won titles, and that Lamine was crowned with the World Cup and the league. I agree with that, but I don't think Lamine was more influential in the World Cup than other Spanish players."

Rounding off, he concluded: "I think the Spanish national team won thanks to teamwork, and its victory was not because of Lamine alone. As for now, Barcelona is showing that 70% of its strength lies in Lamine, because he sets off and destroys everything in his path, and knocks down everyone who stands in front of him."