Henk Spaan is full of praise for Kasper Dolberg's display against Willem II (5-1). The Het Parool columnist even gives the Danish Ajax striker an 8+ in his player ratings.

Spaan picks out a moment in which Dolberg cushions the ball on his chest for Davy Klaassen, who then unleashes a powerful shot at goal. ''The Dolberg of last season would, after cushioning a ball on his chest for Davy Klaassen, have been hit in the stomach by his fierce shot. The Dolberg of today knew he had to get out of the way after laying the ball off.''

Against Willem II, Dolberg also set up fellow forward Oscar Gloukh to score. ''How much confidence he has was clear from the no-look pass with the outside of his right foot to Oscar Gloukh, who scored.''

''Two assists and a goal for Dolberg. If there is one player I wish it for, it is the Dane, so bursting with talent'', Spaan writes, hoping the striker from Denmark can maintain his form in the coming period.

Elsewhere, the Ajax watcher also puts Gloukh in the spotlight after the winger delivered a goal and an assist. ''His best cross was the one to Berghuis in the 23rd minute. Gloukh had an assist and a goal and played excellently.''

Finally, Spaan also has praise for coach Míchel. ''This coach must be doing something right'', is the interim verdict on the Spanish coach appointed this summer.