South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

South Korea vs Czechia will kick-off on 12 June 2026 at 02:00 GMT and 21:00 EST.

How to watch South Korea vs Czechia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

South Korea vs Czech Republic: Match context

The opening kickoff in Zapopan couldn't be more important for two sides eager to establish their footing in a heavily contested group. Under intense domestic pressure, South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo must prove his vertical transition system can deliver on the world stage. They face a relentless, battle-hardened Czech Republic side managed by Miroslav Koubek - the tournament's oldest manager - who returns the nation to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years. Playing at a gruelling altitude in the Mexican heat, this fixture has all the makings of an instant World Cup classic.With tournament heavyweights and co-hosts Mexico waiting in the wings alongside a highly energetic South Africa squad, a misstep on matchday one could prove catastrophic. For South Korea, this represents a chance to validate their continental dominance, move past historic administrative disputes, and assert their technical evolution on the big stage. For the Czech Republic, it is the emotional culmination of a gruelling two-decade-long exile from football's ultimate spotlight. As the afternoon sun beats down on the high-altitude turf of Zapopan, the thin atmosphere will transform this pitch into a pressure cooker, where tactical endurance and deep squad rotation will heavily dictate who walks away with a precious three points.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Korea’s path to North America

South Korea’s journey to their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance was characterised by a trademark consistency, even if the backdrop featured significant domestic transition. The Taegeuk Warriors initially cruised through the Second Round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers, dominating a group containing China, Thailand, and Singapore by accumulating 16 points out of a possible 18.

The real test came during the highly competitive AFC Third Round Group B campaign. Despite navigating internal coaching alterations before the permanent appointment of legendary former captain Hong Myung-bo, South Korea put together an unblemished, undefeated run through the bulk of their qualifying cycle. The definitive milestone arrived in spectacular fashion in Basra, Iraq. Battling a hostile environment and a passionate crowd of over 55,000 fans, the South Koreans displayed exceptional tactical maturity and collective discipline. Capitalising on a late red card issued to Iraq, they closed out a hard-fought 2-0 victory via goals from Kim Jin-gyu and Oh Hyeon-gyu to mathematically secure their early plane tickets to Mexico.

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The Czech Republic’s playoff drama

In complete contrast, the Národní Tým reached the 2026 World Cup finals by traveling along the most stressful and physically exhausting route imaginable. After failing to seal automatic qualification through a highly competitive UEFA group phase, the Czechs were thrust into the unforgiving environment of the European play-offs under the pressurised format of Path D.

Their playoff campaign became an instant legendary chapter in modern Czech football history. In the semi-final stage, they faced a stubborn Republic of Ireland side at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague. Trailing late in normal time, they salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw before maintaining extreme psychological composure to advance 4-3 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Just five days later on March 31, 2026, the final hurdle at the Generali Arena pitted them against a relentless Denmark team. Mirroring their semi-final heroics, the Czechs fought back from a deficit to finish 2-2 after extra time. Cometh the hour, their defensive focus remained unbroken as they executed a clinical 3-1 penalty shootout triumph, breaking a painful 20-year World Cup qualification drought that had plagued the Central European nation since 2006.

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South Korea vs Czech Republic team news

South Korea team news

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has a largely fully fit 26-man roster to select from after wrapping up a smooth qualification campaign at the top of AFC Third Round Group B. Despite heavy political scrutiny surrounding his tenure at home, the squad looks highly united on the ground in Mexico. Son Heung-min is locked into the left wing, while Wolves' forward Hwang Hee-chan has fully shaken off a late-season ankle knock to join the starting lineup. Paris Saint-Germain's dynamic playmaker Lee Kang-in is expected to provide creative spark from the right flank, while Cho Gue-sung will battle to lead the line as the lone central striker.

Czech Republic team news

The Národní Tým arrived in Mexico via the scenic route, needing dramatic penalty shootout wins over Ireland and Denmark in the UEFA playoffs to break a 20-year World Cup drought. Miroslav Koubek finalized his final 26-player selection following a successful 2-1 warm-up victory over Kosovo in Prague. The squad has a strong domestic identity with 17 players based in the Czech top flight, including a core of 10 Slavia Prague stars.

The headline selection news is the inclusion of 17-year-old Sparta Prague midfield prodigy Hugo Sochurek, who forced his way onto the final plane after making a sensational senior international debut against Kosovo. While Sochurek is expected to begin his tournament experience from the substitutes' bench, West Ham's Tomáš Souček and Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick are locked in as the spine of the starting eleven. Ladislav Krejčí will anchor a robust back three alongside Holeš and Hranáč.

Managerial profiles & tactical philosophies

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Hong Myung-bo (South Korea)

A towering icon of Asian football history, Hong Myung-bo is forever etched into international folklore as the sweeping defender who captained South Korea to their historic semi-final run on home soil at the 2002 World Cup. His re-appointment to the national team dugout in the lead-up to this tournament was met with profound political scrutiny and administrative debates within Seoul's media circles.

Tactically, Hong has built an identity deeply rooted in high-intensity pressing, structural discipline, and lightning-fast verticality. He deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation designed to bypass lengthy sideways possession periods, tasking his double-pivot midfielders with immediately looking forward to unleash their world-class wingers. Hong's primary challenge in Mexico will be maintaining defensive structure at high altitude while managing matches against physically imposing opponents who look to deliberately choke out the tempo of the game.

Miroslav Koubek (Czech Republic)

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At 74 years of age, Miroslav Koubek arrives in Mexico as a fascinating storyline: the oldest manager at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The veteran tactician has built a career defined by absolute pragmatism, unyielding defensive organisation, and maximise-the-margins football. Koubek has transformed the Czech national team into an incredibly resilient defensive block that is utterly comfortable operating without the ball for prolonged periods.

Koubek favors a highly organized 3-4-1-2 system that relies heavily on natural spatial synchronisation. By leaning on an extraordinary foundation of domestic club familiarity, Koubek’s side shifts between a mid-block and a deep low-block with flawless spatial awareness. He prefers to minimise risks in his own defensive third, using a highly physical central midfield to dominate second balls before channeling the attack directly to elite target men or creating high-percentage opportunities from expertly drilled dead-ball set-pieces.

26-man World Cup squads

South Korea World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan HD), Song Bum-keun (Shonan Bellmare), Lee Chang-geun (Daejeon Hana Citizen)

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich), Cho Yu-min (Sharjah FC), Kim Ji-soo (Brentford), Seol Young-woo (Crvena zvezda), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hwang Jae-won (Daegu FC)

Midfielders: Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord), Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain), Paik Seung-ho (Birmingham City), Hong Hyun-seok (Mainz 05), Eom Ji-sung (Swansea City), Park Yong-woo (Al-Ain), Bae Jun-ho (Stoke City), Yang Min-hyuk (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz 05)

Attackers: Son Heung-min (Los Angeles FC), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Genk), Cho Gue-sung (Midtjylland), Lee Young-jun (Grasshopper), Jeong Woo-yeong (Union Berlin), Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic).

Czech Republic World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Lukáš Horníček (Braga), Matěj Kovář (PSV Eindhoven), Jindřich Staněk (Slavia Prague)

Defenders: Vladimír Coufal (TSG Hoffenheim), David Douděra (Slavia Prague), Tomáš Holeš (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranáč (TSG Hoffenheim), Štěpán Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), David Jurásek (Beşiktaş), Ladislav Krejčí (Girona), Jaroslav Zelený (Sparta Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Lukáš Červ (Viktoria Plzeň), Vladimír Darida (Hradec Králové), Lukáš Provod (Slavia Prague), Michal Sadílek (Slavia Prague), Hugo Sochůrek (Sparta Prague), Alexandr Sojka (Viktoria Plzeň), Tomáš Souček (West Ham United), Pavel Šulc (Olympique Lyon), Denis Višinský (Viktoria Plzeň)

Attackers: Adam Hložek (TSG Hoffenheim), Tomáš Chorý (Slavia Prague), Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Prague), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

South Korea vs Czech Republic key matchups

Kim Min-jae vs Patrik Schick: This will be the definition of a heavyweight battle in the penalty box. Schick, Leverkusen's towering 191 cm target man, thrives on spatial awareness, physical aerial duels, and elite hold-up play. Kim Min-jae will be completely in the firing line; the Bayern Munich centre-back must use his world-class recovery speed and physical strength to deny Schick clean service, particularly on set-pieces and deep crosses.

Son Heung-min vs Czech Republic defensive block: Son enters his fourth World Cup as South Korea's undisputed talisman and emotional leader. He will be hunting for pockets of space out wide to cut inside on his lethal right foot. However, he is going up against a Czech defensive unit that boasts unprecedented club chemistry - featuring a staggering 10 players from domestic powerhouses Slavia Prague alone. Can Son's individual brilliance unlock a synchronised low block?

Lee Jae-sung vs Tomáš Souček: The tactical battleground in the engine room. Souček is the ultimate box-to-box presence for West Ham and the Czech captain, holding a historic 89 caps and bringing immense stamina and an aerial threat. Lee Jae-sung will be tasked with pulling Souček out of position, operating in the half-spaces to ignite South Korea’s trademark vertical counter-attacks.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form





Head-to-Head Record

KOR Last 2 matches CZE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Czechia 1 - 2 South Korea

Czechia 5 - 0 South Korea 2 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Korea vs Czechia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: