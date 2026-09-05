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Sunderland v Fulham - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Sorrows pile up on Arbeloa with jeers and a dramatic defeat

Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Fulham
Crystal Palace
Premier League
A. Arbeloa
England
Spain

Fulham threw away their lead against Crystal Palace, slumping to a 3-2 defeat on home turf in front of their own fans in the third round of the English Premier League.

Alvaro Arbeloa's new-look side are still without a win in the Premier League this season. This was a third straight defeat.

Frustrated fans jeered their team off the pitch as the poor run continued.

The AS newspaper ran through the details of the match. Joshua King got things going, opening the scoring for the hosts in the 11th minute.

Tyrick Mitchell hauled Crystal Palace level in the 35th minute, drilling home a powerful left-footed strike.

Carabao Cup
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Middlesbrough crest
Middlesbrough
MID
Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL

Seven minutes later, Cesar Palacios restored Fulham's advantage, sending the home side into the break 2-1 up.

Crystal Palace came out for the second half on the front foot, and the pressure told when Mitchell equalised again in the 54th minute.

Ben Chilwell then settled it in the 77th minute, netting Crystal Palace's third to hand the visitors their first three points of the Premier League campaign.

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