Fulham threw away their lead against Crystal Palace, slipping to a 3-2 defeat in front of their own fans in the third round of the Premier League.

Alvaro Arbeloa is still searching for his first Premier League win as Fulham manager. This was a third straight defeat.

The result also drew boos from the home crowd, frustrated by the run of poor form.

AS newspaper ran through the details of a match that began with Joshua King putting the hosts ahead in the 11th minute.

Tyrick Mitchell levelled for Crystal Palace in the 35th minute, lashing home a powerful strike with his left foot.

Seven minutes later, Cesar Palacios restored Fulham's advantage. The first half ended with the hosts leading 2-1.

Crystal Palace came out for the second half on the front foot, and the pressure told when Mitchell equalised again in the 54th minute.

Ben Chilwell then struck Crystal Palace's third in the 77th minute, sealing the visitors' first three points of the Premier League season.

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