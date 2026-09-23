The Turkish press continue to sing the praises of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah with Trabzonspor, following the hat-trick with which he led the side to a 4-0 win over Galatasaray in the sixth round of the Turkish league, before the start of the international break.

That treble took Salah to 7 goals in 6 rounds, sending him top of the competition's scoring charts. Only one player in Trabzonspor's history has managed it before: former star Burak Yilmaz in the 2017-18 season.

Turkish newspaper hurriyet reported that Salah has had a hand in 9 goals across his first 6 rounds in the Turkish league: 7 goals and two assists, the best start of his professional career in Europe.





His European journey began at Basel in the 2012-2013 season, before spells with Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma and Liverpool, and now Trabzonspor.

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The newspaper said: "While the Egyptian star made significant goalscoring contributions in his first six league matches with various clubs, his spell with Trabzonspor represented the peak of his brilliance in this respect."

It added: "Mohamed Salah achieved dazzling success in the Premier League scoring race, with the Egyptian star winning the league's top scorer title four times. He topped the Premier League scoring charts with 32 goals in the 2017-2018 season, 22 goals in the 2018-2019 season, 23 goals in the 2021-2022 season, and 29 goals in the 2024-2025 season."