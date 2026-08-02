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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP
GOAL

Translated by

Solution or major surprise? A new coach appears in Al-Ahli Saudi's training!

Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Jaissle
Saudi Arabia
Germany

An uncertain future

Portugal's Rui Santos has come into focus at Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia after taking temporary charge of first-team training following the departure of Germany's Matthias Jaissle. The management have yet to settle on a new coach before the season begins.

Al-Ahli's board are racing against time to strike a deal with a foreign head coach. Negotiations with more than one candidate have stalled over recent days, and that has opened the door to questions about whether Santos might stay at the helm, even if only for the start of the new campaign.

According to the newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Santos, coach of Al-Ahli's under-21 side, led the first team's training with the assistance of Mohamed Massad after the players returned from the break they were given following the end of the overseas camp in Austria and Portugal.

Read also: A stunning deal: is Mohamed Salah heading towards Atletico Madrid?

His role remains temporary for now. But the shortage of time before kick-off may hand him an unexpected opportunity, especially if the management fail to settle the coaching question in the coming days.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Al-Ahli begin their Saudi Roshn League campaign on 13 August against Al-Diriyah. That deadline piles the pressure on the board to resolve the matter quickly, whether by signing a new coach or by backing Santos to lead the team through the opening phase of the season.

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