Sofyan Amrabat has a very clear opinion of Jofre Torrents after Hajduk Split v Ajax

Sofyan Amrabat is bitterly disappointed by Ajax's defeat to Hajduk Split in the Conference League. Poor play and individual mistakes leave the Amsterdam side empty-handed after the first match.

"Yes, of course this is very painful," Amrabat tells Ziggo Sport. "I don't think we started well. They're helped by the passionate crowd and press high up the pitch with a lot of energy. Then we have a huge chance and you have to take it. That's becoming a bit of a recurring story for us lately."

Tolu Arokodare had that huge chance in the seventh minute. The striker sprinted through on goal alone but hesitated too long. "If you score that, it's a completely different match. In the end, you concede after losing the ball yourselves," Amrabat says in frustration.

"In the second half, I think we took control, created chances and scored a good goal. We had the momentum, but then they started throwing fireworks. I think that's clever of them. It takes the pace out of the match."

Reporter Wytse van der Goot interrupts Amrabat to point out that it was already 2-1 when play was stopped. "Yes, that's right. I don't think you should start pointing fingers either," Amrabat replies.

Nor does Amrabat blame Jofre Torrents, who looked particularly poor for the goal that made it 2-1. "It's tough for the lad. He trains very hard, he trains very well. This is his first match, so we don't blame him. We should have stepped up as a team to make it right for him, but we didn't."

"Things aren't going our way at the moment. If you look at PSV last weekend, Heerenveen had a huge chance there too… We're the ones taking the blows right now. They would have scored it against us, but against PSV it doesn't go in and then PSV win the match. Maybe it's a bit of luck too."

"But that can't be an excuse. We have to do better; we can't let it come down to moments like that. We just have to work extremely hard, that's clear. Should I give up now?" he asks. "The season is still long. We have to strengthen our confidence and work extremely hard. Wake up, because nothing has been decided yet."