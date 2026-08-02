Maghreb Fès are close to landing their first foreign signing of the summer window. South African striker Tshegofatso John Mabaso has touched down in Morocco to finalise his move, a deal designed to sharpen the attack ahead of the new season.

Moroccan website "Sport7" report that Mabaso flew into Morocco to wrap up the paperwork on his switch to Maghreb Fès, following lengthy talks with officials at the Moroccan champions.

Club chiefs had been waiting on the player's arrival to put the finishing touches to the deal before officially announcing his capture. He becomes the first foreign player to join the ranks this summer.

According to the same website, the 29-year-old will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper. He is set to fill the gap left by Moroccan striker Soufiane Benjdida, who recently joined Al Ahly of Egypt.

Mabaso's arrival forms part of the management's plan to rebuild the side, particularly after several foreign players departed, most notably Mauritanian Isaac Mbarak and Botswanan Kabelo Seakanyeng.

One of the most prominent strikers in the South African league, Mabaso caught the eye with Stellenbosch last season, where he featured in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He has also turned out for Orlando Pirates. That continental and domestic experience could prove a strong addition to Maghreb Fès next season.