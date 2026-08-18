How to buy Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit from October 9 to 11, 2026, with the main race held under the lights on Sunday evening. The original F1 night race remains one of the most spectacular events on the calendar, sending the world's fastest drivers through downtown Singapore at speeds of up to 325 km/h against a glittering city skyline.

The 2026 edition is a historic one. For the first time, Singapore hosts an F1 Sprint weekend, and it is the final Sprint round of the season. That means competitive racing on all three days, not just Sunday, making every single pass more valuable than ever before. Off the track, a massive entertainment lineup across 10 stages is headlined by The Killers and Lana Del Rey.

Demand has been enormous, and ticket availability is now critically low, with some passes down to their final 1%. GOAL has everything you need to secure your spot below, including dates, prices, pass options, and where to buy tickets right now.

When is the Singapore Grand Prix 2026?

The Singapore Grand Prix 2026 takes place from Friday, October 9 to Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. The main race starts at 8:00 PM local time on Sunday.

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Friday, October 9, 2026 Friday Only Pass: Practice & Sprint Qualifying Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore Tickets Saturday, October 10, 2026 Saturday Only Pass: Sprint Race & Qualifying Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore Tickets Sunday, October 11, 2026, 8:00 PM Sunday Only Pass: Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore Tickets Friday-Saturday, October 9-10, 2026 2 Day Pass: Sprint Weekend Double Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore Tickets Friday-Sunday, October 9-11, 2026 3 Day Pass: Full Race Weekend Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore Tickets

Where to buy Singapore Grand Prix tickets?

The easiest way to buy Singapore Grand Prix 2026 tickets is through StubHub, where you can browse verified tickets for every day of the race weekend, compare prices instantly, and secure your pass in minutes. With several official categories already sold out, StubHub is also where you will still find tickets for sessions no longer available at the box office, including Sunday race day.

Availability is critically low across every option. At the time of writing, only 3% of 3 Day Pass tickets remain on StubHub, the 2 Day Pass is down to its final 1%, and both the Friday and Saturday single day passes have just 2% left. If you are planning to attend, this is not an event where waiting pays off.

Tickets are also sold through the official Singapore GP website while remaining categories last. Keep in mind that official tickets are delivered digitally through the Singapore GP app, and screenshots or printed PDFs are not accepted at the gates, so make sure your ticket delivery is sorted well before race weekend.

How much are Singapore Grand Prix tickets?

The cheapest Singapore Grand Prix 2026 tickets start from around 155 USD for a single-day Zone 4 Walkabout pass. This is genuinely the smart buy this year. Thanks to the new Sprint format, a Friday or Saturday ticket now includes real competitive racing, not just practice sessions, making single-day entry the best value it has ever been at this event. Walkabout access also includes the main Padang Stage, so you can catch the headline concerts without paying for a premium pass.

Here is how prices break down by category:

Zone 4 Walkabout general admission: from around 155 USD per day

Premier Walkabout: from around 230 USD per day

Single-day grandstands: from around 178 USD

3 Day Passes: roughly 419 to 1,927 USD at face value, from Walkabout access up to the Super Pit Grandstand on the pit straight

Hospitality: premium packages from around 3,730 USD for one day and 3,990 USD for full weekend suites

The 2 Day Pass deserves a special mention as the value pick of the weekend. It covers Sprint Qualifying on Friday plus the Sprint race and Grand Prix Qualifying on Saturday, which means three competitive sessions in two nights, and with just 1% of tickets remaining, it is also the fastest-selling option.

Prices on resale platforms like StubHub climb as inventory shrinks, and with most passes now below 3% availability, the earliest buyers will get the best prices by far.

Everything you need to know about the Singapore Grand Prix

The Singapore Grand Prix made history in 2008 as the first-ever Formula 1 night race, and it has been a favourite of fans and drivers ever since. It is widely considered one of the most physically demanding races of the season, with intense heat, humidity above 90% and nearly two hours of non-stop concentration on a bumpy street circuit, which is exactly what makes it such compelling viewing.

The 2026 edition raises the stakes even further with Singapore's first-ever Sprint weekend. Sprint Qualifying runs on Friday, the points-paying Sprint race and Grand Prix Qualifying share Saturday, and the 62-lap Grand Prix closes the weekend under the floodlights on Sunday night. Every day delivers real racing, and every ticket buys real action.

Beyond the track, the Singapore Grand Prix doubles as a full-scale music festival. Concerts, fireworks and entertainment across 10 stages are all included in your race ticket, with The Killers and Lana Del Rey topping the 2026 lineup.

Everything you need to know about the Marina Bay Street Circuit

The Marina Bay Street Circuit is a 4.94 km temporary street track with 19 turns, threaded through Singapore's central business district and waterfront. It has hosted Formula 1 since 2008 and passes some of the city's most famous landmarks, including Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore Flyer and the Esplanade.

The circuit is divided into four zones, and your ticket determines which zones you can access. Every ticket holder can enter the Zone 4 Walkabout area, which includes the main entertainment stages. Getting to the circuit is simple: several MRT stations surround the venue, the metro runs late on race nights, and many downtown hotels are within comfortable walking distance of the gates.