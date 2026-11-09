Showing his sharp personality: Bellingham responds to Valencia's provocation over the Ballon d'Or

Jude Bellingham let his fiery side show during Real Madrid's clash with Valencia at the Mestalla. The England midfielder clashed verbally with home pair Pablo Mavio and Pepelu after they fired sarcastic jibes at him about the Ballon d'Or.

The newspaper Marca explained: "Jude Bellingham is a fiery footballer who does not hesitate to confront the various confrontations that may occur on the pitch. In the Mestalla match, where tension is usually evident, the English player was one of the standout figures, and he showed the character needed to respond to the various provocations he faced during the match."

It continued: "In one of these moments, captured by the cameras of the 'El Día Después' programme on the Movistar channel, Bellingham responded to Mavio and Pepelu regarding what could be a malicious joke about the Ballon d'Or award, telling them: 'The Ballon d'Or? I don't care about the Ballon d'Or, are you the ones who give it out?'"

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Real Madrid kept up their winning run at the Mestalla, and Bellingham again stood out for Los Blancos. The home fans took their mockery of individual awards further, turning on Kylian Mbappé with the chant: "Beach ball! Mbappé, beach ball!".

The French striker met the chant with a sarcastic smile, his answer to the taunts from the stands. Bellingham, by contrast, had hit back directly at Mavio and Pepelu.

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