The directors' box at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano witnessed a situation that bordered on farce during the match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, played on 8 November.
According to an episode of the programme "Barça Reservat" on Radio Catalunya, Alejandro Echevarría, president Juan Laporta's former brother-in-law and now one of his close advisers, rudely reprimanded some of the directors travelling with the team at half-time.
Their offence? The enthusiastic welcome they'd given Mateu Alemany, Atlético Madrid's current sporting director.
Alemany ran Barcelona's sporting committee for two and a half years between 2021 and 2023. He then ended his relationship with the club abruptly and left through the back door, having found it impossible to work in a dual management arrangement with Deco.
It was a bitter exit, full of mutual criticism and open disagreement. Things came to a head with Barcelona's failed attempt to sign Argentine striker Julián Álvarez last summer.
Tension in the box housing the Catalan delegation rose so high that Enric Masip had to step in, calming the atmosphere and asking Echevarría to ease off.
In the end, Juan Laporta himself closed the matter with one decisive word: "Enough!"
Nor did it stop there. On the return flight, Echevarría made the directors move several rows back, insisting he had to sit directly behind the president.
The programme also revealed that this isn't the first time tension has flared among some of the directors, who feel badly sidelined when travelling with the team.
Some have even been refused permission to travel on certain trips, despite offering to pay for their own plane tickets. The board is expected to discuss the issue at its next meeting.
For years, Alejandro Echevarría has been one of the most influential figures in Joan Laporta's circle, despite holding no official position within Barcelona's management structure. The brother of the president's former wife, Constanza Echevarría, he was close to Laporta during his first term as club president between 2003 and 2010. Catalan circles know him as "the court adviser" because of his considerable influence over decisions behind the scenes.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm