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The directors' box at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano witnessed a situation that bordered on farce during the match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, played on 8 November.

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According to an episode of the programme "Barça Reservat" on Radio Catalunya, Alejandro Echevarría, president Juan Laporta's former brother-in-law and now one of his close advisers, rudely reprimanded some of the directors travelling with the team at half-time.

Their offence? The enthusiastic welcome they'd given Mateu Alemany, Atlético Madrid's current sporting director.

Alemany ran Barcelona's sporting committee for two and a half years between 2021 and 2023. He then ended his relationship with the club abruptly and left through the back door, having found it impossible to work in a dual management arrangement with Deco.

It was a bitter exit, full of mutual criticism and open disagreement. Things came to a head with Barcelona's failed attempt to sign Argentine striker Julián Álvarez last summer.

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Tension in the box housing the Catalan delegation rose so high that Enric Masip had to step in, calming the atmosphere and asking Echevarría to ease off.

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In the end, Juan Laporta himself closed the matter with one decisive word: "Enough!"

Nor did it stop there. On the return flight, Echevarría made the directors move several rows back, insisting he had to sit directly behind the president.

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The programme also revealed that this isn't the first time tension has flared among some of the directors, who feel badly sidelined when travelling with the team.

Some have even been refused permission to travel on certain trips, despite offering to pay for their own plane tickets. The board is expected to discuss the issue at its next meeting.

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For years, Alejandro Echevarría has been one of the most influential figures in Joan Laporta's circle, despite holding no official position within Barcelona's management structure. The brother of the president's former wife, Constanza Echevarría, he was close to Laporta during his first term as club president between 2003 and 2010. Catalan circles know him as "the court adviser" because of his considerable influence over decisions behind the scenes.