The France international, who is known for not liking interviews, caused a stir after Bayern Munich's 5-0 win over Bodö/Glimt when he left DAZN reporter Jochen Strutzky at his wit's end with his reluctance.

"Michael Olise is someone who wants to play football. And all the stuff around it leaves him rather cold," said Eberl at the press conference before the Bundesliga match against Elversberg. "We already saw that at his unveiling two years ago. Not everyone is the same."

Eberl also said: "If we take a look at social media, then he is being celebrated. Because people are simply saying: this is a footballer, he should play football, he should enjoy himself. And the kids identify with that more than perhaps we do. For us, the most important thing is that he shows what he can do on the pitch. And he does that brilliantly." He pointed out that Olise has been named man of the match three times in five games this season.

Kompany wanted to make a different point. The Belgian cut in: "May I ask a question to the journalist who asked the question? Aren't you satisfied that this has now gone viral? If he answers every question the way I do, nothing goes viral."

He also stressed that Olise always behaves professionally away from the pitch: "Sponsors simply want people to talk about him. And when Michael is there, then people talk about the sponsors. Where we have to be honest: Michael's manner has no bad value for any sponsor and for any journalist. Not at all. And everyone enjoys it. We should not mix too much together."

During the much-discussed interview in midweek, Strutzky opened with a question about Olise's dream goal from a good 25 metres to make it 4-0 for the time being at the Allianz Arena. The goal had been "outstanding", so how did it feel for Olise himself? He replied tersely: "No idea." When pressed on whether he really did not know, Olise simply shook his head.

Strutzky then tried again, asking whether a goal like that comes from instinct or thought. "I mean, I shoot and then it goes in or it doesn't," Olise explained.

Michael Olise's interview on DAZN is over quickly

When Strutzky remarked that if it were that simple, anyone could do it, Olise smiled briefly and then said: "I'm not the only one who can score goals." Strutzky was running out of ideas and said: "You're making it pretty difficult for me to conduct an interview here. What makes you happy, what makes you laugh? Scoring goals?" Olise gave a brief nod, said "yes" and the interview was over.

The 24-year-old was a little more talkative on UEFA's official media channels. There he spoke of a "good performance" by his team: "The first half was a bit difficult because they were sitting deep. But when the game became more open, we were able to take our chances." Asked whether the lesson now was that Bayern perhaps have to be more patient compared with last year, he said: "We play the same as last year. And whatever happens, happens."

At 0-0 at half-time, what had head coach Vincent Kompany said? "I don't know. He said that the game would open up and we would get our chances." And how much fun is it to play in this FCB team? "It's good. We all know our runs and we know how we have to play together. So it's going well. We are happy."

Olise is considered media-shy and rarely gives interviews. That is also why he was given the nickname "Mr. Nonchalant".