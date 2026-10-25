Should Ajax make a move this winter? ‘He is better than Viktor Tsygankov’

ESPN's analysts praised Jakob Trenskow on Saturday evening. The sc Heerenveen forward scored twice against ADO Den Haag (2-3) and even drew links with Ajax.

After 24 minutes on Saturday evening, Heerenveen took the lead. Nolhan Courtens crossed midfield and found Rivera, who whipped in a driven cross from the left. Trenskow beat his direct opponent Gregoire Waem to the ball and tapped in from close range to make it 0-1.

Trenskow also scored Heerenveen's third. With the Frisians having a particularly difficult time, he emphatically turned in a low cross from Rivera in the 66th minute to make it 1-3.

Those two goals took the Danish forward's tally for the season to six. He also has two assists. Last season, he scored thirteen times and provided five assists in 34 matches.

Bram van Polen admires Trenskow, but has doubts about his physique. "Whether he could cope with the top three... He's quite slight. If you really get tight to him, I'm afraid he'll struggle, but he's certainly no worse than Viktor Tsygankov at Ajax."

Though Karim El Ahmadi is also impressed, he questions the Dane's runs in behind. "He's good on the ball, but I also miss those runs in behind. And at Ajax, you have to perform every week. That's a difference from Heerenveen."