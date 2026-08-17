Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Udinese Calcio v US Cremonese - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Shocking destination: Jamie Vardy faces an adventure off the radar

Transfers
Sao Paulo
J. Vardy
Serie A
Brazil
England

Away from Europe

São Paulo have entered the race for Jamie Vardy. The Brazilian side want to lure the former Leicester City striker into a new adventure in their league, with the England man now a free agent after leaving Cremonese.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that São Paulo have already made contact with Vardy to explore a deal. The 39-year-old is yet to settle on his next destination, and he continues to weigh up the offers on the table before deciding where the next chapter of his career takes him.

Timing makes the Brazilian interest all the more intriguing. Vardy's season in Italy fell short of expectations before his Cremonese spell came to an end, leaving him available on a free and turning him into a target for clubs keen to tap into his attacking know-how.

São Paulo are not alone in chasing the striker. Vardy has recently been linked with a return to England after West Ham enquired about his situation, adding him to their list of options should a deal for Troy Parrott collapse.

A move to Brazil hands Vardy something entirely different from an English return. São Paulo want one of the standout English strikers of the last decade, drawn as much to his character as to his years of experience on the pitch.

Copa Sudamericana
Sao Paulo crest
Sao Paulo
SAP
Bolivar crest
Bolivar
BOL

Vardy built an exceptional career at Leicester City. He won the Premier League title and left a historic mark on the club before taking on a fresh challenge at Cremonese, a spell that has now opened the door to his next move.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google