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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Shocking blow: the cruciate ligament curse strikes Al Ahly's Egyptian star

Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al Ahly SC
Al Mokawloon Al Arab
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
A. El Gazar
Y. Ibrahim
Egypt

The injury occurred in the Al-Mokawloon match


 Al Ahly confirmed on Thursday that one of their players has torn his cruciate ligament, ruling him out of first-team action for several months.

An official club statement read: "Dr Ahmed Gaballah, head of the medical staff of the first football team, said that the scans undergone by player Amr El-Gazzar this morning revealed that he had suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament, and a tear in the medial cartilage."

He added: "Gaballah confirmed that a date for the player to undergo surgery is being set during the coming period."

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The news came a day after Al Ahly drew 1-1 with Al Mokawloon Al Arab in the fourth round of the Egyptian Premier League.

Both of Al Ahly's central defenders, Yasser Ibrahim and Amr El-Gazzar, picked up injuries in that game. El-Gazzar's has now been officially confirmed.


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