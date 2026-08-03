Spanish journalist Roberto Gomez has categorically ruled out any move away from Real Madrid for Vinicius Junior, dismissing the prospect as "the shock of the century" as speculation swirls around the Brazilian's future in the Spanish capital.

Speaking on Spain's Radio Marca on Monday, Gomez insisted the 25-year-old is the backbone of the Madrid side. Losing him, he argued, would be a genuine catastrophe for the club.

Vinicius the best

"Vinicius is Real Madrid's best player at present," Gomez said. "There is no one on the wing who plays like him with such talent and impact. I cannot even imagine him leaving now, as he represents the attacking soul of the team."

He went on: "Who would pay 150 or 200 million euros for a player who has only one year remaining on his contract? This makes no sense economically or in sporting terms."

Logical questions

The disapproval in his voice was clear as he pressed the point. "And if Vinicius says explicitly, 'I will stay here', what will the club do? Will it force him to leave? That is utterly impossible."

Gomez signed off in emphatic fashion: "How could it be conceivable for Vinicius to leave Real Madrid? For me, it would be the shock of the century by every measure. Real Madrid are in dire need of Vinicius, and Vinicius needs Real Madrid. This is a relationship that cannot be ended easily."

Mounting controversy

His comments land amid a swell of media noise over whether Vinicius will renew, with the forward now entering the final year of his current deal.

Spanish press reports paint conflicting pictures. Some sources point to ongoing renewal talks. Others speak of interest from major European clubs chasing his signature, particularly from the English Premier League.