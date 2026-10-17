Karetsas had replaced Maximilian Beier just minutes earlier, in the 62nd minute, during the Black and Yellows' 0-0 away match at the Alte Försterei. The attacking midfielder injured himself trying to turn away from Union's Rani Khedira on the edge of his own penalty area.

His leg twisted, leaving him visibly in considerable pain. During the stoppage for treatment, Borussia Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck immediately signalled to the bench that Karetsas could not continue. Medical staff helped Karetsas limp off, and US prospect Mathis Albert replaced him in the 70th minute.

"I hope it's nothing serious," Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton told Sky after the final whistle. "It looks as though his foot got caught in the turf and his leg buckled slightly." Another spell on the sidelines for the Greek "would hurt us a lot", added goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Khedira wished Karetsas a speedy recovery: "I hope he isn't out for too long."

Next matches SAB Champions League 12:45 BVB

Why is Konstantinos Karetsas struggling so much after a strong start to the season?

The 18-year-old new signing made an impressive impact after his €30 million move from KRC Genk in the summer, but has struggled for form since collapsing in the Champions League against FC Villarreal in early September.

Just before the match in Berlin, coach Niko Kovac told Sky: "We can all still remember the incident when Kostas collapsed in the Champions League match. I think it's still in the back of his mind. We mustn't overlook any of that."

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Kovac continued: "I watch the boy and he's not yet where he was before. I don't want to say that's the reason, but it certainly plays a small part in the back of his mind. So we mustn't ask too much of him." He was nevertheless convinced that "the boy will find his way".