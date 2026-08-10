Several Spanish outlets are reporting that the 20-year-old Swede suffered a potentially more serious knee injury in training. In the worst-case scenario, he could be out for several months.

That would rule out a move in the current transfer window, with the summer market in Europe only open until 1 September 2026.

Bardghji had already suffered a cruciate ligament tear in April 2024 and was then sidelined for ten months. It is not known whether the current injury concerns the same knee or how serious the knock is.

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Bardghji is under contract at Barcelona until 2029

At Barcelona, the 20-year-old is seen as a candidate to move on after facing slim chances of regular game time in coach Hansi Flick's team. The German did not even take Bardghji to the friendlies in Udine last weekend, where the Catalans played 45 minutes each against Nottingham Forest (1-0) and Udinese Calcio (0-1).

"It is not easy for me, but we have to make decisions," Flick explained afterwards. Ideally, the Swede and midfielder Marc Cassado should look for a new club. "I spoke to both of them at the end of last season and we also talked about their situations during the training camp in England. And nothing has changed. I am giving them this advice," Flick said.

The supposed injury has come at the wrong time for Bardghji, with various clubs having shown an interest in a transfer. One or two Bundesliga clubs are also said to have enquired about the Swede.

Last season, the winger made 28 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans, registering two goals and four assists. His contract at Barcelona runs until 2029.