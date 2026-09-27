"She will be the best in the world": Moroccan player dethrones Yamal and Fati at Barcelona

Morocco's Maysa Baha, aged 15, has entered the history books of Barcelona after becoming the youngest player to score a goal in the club's history, surpassing prominent names such as Lamine Yamal, Vicky López, Ansu Fati and Bojan, following her strike against Logroño United.

Poland's Ewa Pajor, a Barcelona player and one of the contenders to win the Ballon d'Or, saw something special the first time she watched Baha train. Speaking to reporters before the team's Champions League campaign, she admitted how astonished she was, and tipped the teenager to become the best number 9 in the world despite her age and the work still ahead of her.

Pajor is not alone in her admiration. The young player caught the eye of Jordi Ventura, coordinator of Barcelona's youth football programme, when he watched her play for the national team. That performance convinced the club to throw everything at signing her.

Standing 174 centimetres tall, Baha brings a set of attributes that mark her out as one of Barcelona's brightest prospects. Strength, speed and a striker's instinct emerged early, laying the foundation for a career loaded with expectation.

After scoring her historic goal, Baha spoke of her joy at training alongside Barcelona's stars: "It is a great honour to train with the best players in the world and to learn from them. I am very happy and proud to be part of the starting line-up and to score my first goal."

She went on to thank the club's staff and her team-mates in the youth teams and the first team, along with her family and her brother, crediting them for supporting her throughout her career until reaching this historic moment.