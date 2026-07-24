Luciano Valente is upbeat about Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first few weeks at Feyenoord. It has taken some adjusting to, especially for Shaqueel van Persie, who saw his father leave as head coach.

"Shaqueel is dealing with it very well, you can see that in him too. I've spoken to him about it from time to time. He also says: ultimately, I'm just a footballer. Shaqueel actually said exactly the same as what I always say: in football, it simply happens that a coach leaves from time to time," Valente told ESPN.

"For him it is special, because it is his father of course," the midfielder continued. "That makes it bigger. But he is dealing with it very well. We haven't even had to help him in that respect."

As for Van Bronckhorst, Valente is completely comfortable with him in charge. "I really feel a positive energy. I'm very positive about how we are doing as a team. The training sessions are of a high standard and the intensity is extremely high. That also makes football more enjoyable."

"You train almost all week and at the weekend there is often a match. You have to keep the atmosphere good with each other in training and off the pitch. Then it can be a very good season. The conditions are certainly there," said the hopeful Feyenoord player.

Working well with Van Persie has not caused any issues in his relationship with Van Bronckhorst. "No, I don't find that difficult. I will always be honest about it. As I have indicated more often: my bond with Robin van Persie is good and now I have that with Gio as well. Ultimately, you are a footballer and you have to take each other into account and help each other."

"We want to become champions and for that you have to discuss things with each other. I know how things work in football, so you can come to terms with a dismissal more quickly. It simply happens. In the end, everyone finds their way and their place again, and then you wish each other the best," the Feyenoord midfielder concluded.