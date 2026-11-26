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Miguel Ángel Gil, chief executive of Atletico Madrid, resigned last Tuesday from his post as vice-president of LaLiga.

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The move came amid the row over secret funding that Javier Tebas and the league provided to a European clubs' association. It's a blow to the LaLiga president's position.

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The Atletico Madrid chief executive had been one of Tebas's most prominent backers since taking up the post in 2020. But he chose to withdraw from the body during the Spanish league's general assembly.

Atletico Madrid put the move down to scheduling difficulties, and Óscar Mayo takes his place.

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The Madrid press told a different story, reporting rising tensions after Tebas admitted the league had funded the Union of European Clubs, "UEC".

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Gil's exit threatens to weaken the LaLiga president, who loses the backing of one of the competition's biggest clubs while his disputes with Real Madrid and Barcelona rumble on, according to French network "RMC".

Spanish newspapers "AS" and "Marca" report that Miguel Ángel Gil resigned over LaLiga's funding of the Union of European Clubs, "UEC", to the tune of up to €1 million.

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Javier Tebas initially denied giving any help to the association, which rivals the European Football Clubs, "EFC". He eventually admitted that LaLiga had been helping to fund it for several years, without telling the Spanish league's clubs or their representatives within the league.

The "UEC" counts Union Saint-Gilloise and Burnley among its most notable members, along with Spanish sides Osasuna, Granada and Las Palmas.

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Gil himself sat on the executive committee of the European Football Clubs, "EFC", and on that of European football's governing body, "UEFA". That, according to the report, pushed him to avoid any potential conflict of interest once Tebas and LaLiga's support for the rival association came to light.

The funding sparked widespread anger among LaLiga clubs. A Spanish source told "RMC Sport" that some clubs are concerned about the nature of the relationship between LaLiga and the "UEC".

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The row escalated on 16 November, when the association lodged a complaint with the European Commission against UEFA and the European Football Clubs, "EFC". It accused them of abusing a dominant position over the memorandum of understanding they signed in 2023.

That was enough to convince Gil to leave his post as LaLiga vice-president.

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Javier Tebas moved to reassure the clubs after Tuesday's general assembly, where he secured the approval of the majority. The exceptions were Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano and a third, unnamed club.

The LaLiga president posted on "X": "The clubs have clearly renewed their support for LaLiga's management. The overwhelming majority with which they approved the accounts and the budget at the ordinary general assembly gives us a boost to keep working together and to make Spanish professional football grow, as we always do."

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He also thanked his former deputy: "Special thanks to Miguel Ángel Gil for his work as first vice-president of LaLiga, and for all these years of collaboration."