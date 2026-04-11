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FBL-ESP-LIGA-SEVILLA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Jonathan van Haaster

Translated by

Sevilla are capitalising on Atlético manager Diego Simeone’s bold decision

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

Sevilla have secured three crucial points in their battle against relegation. The Andalusians beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 at their home ground, the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, and have now climbed to fifteenth place, three points above the relegation zone.

Thanks to a healthy 12-point cushion over fifth-placed Real Betis, Atlético—currently fourth in LaLiga—remains comfortably on track for Champions League qualification.

Diego Simeone’s side remain on course in this season’s Champions League after their surprise 2-0 first-leg win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

With one eye on next week’s return leg against Barça, Diego Simeone made ten changes to his line-up, prioritising the Copa del Rey final and the ongoing Champions League campaign.

That decision handed first-team debuts to three youth-team players: Dani Martínez, Rayane Belaid and Javier Boñar.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV

The hosts opened the scoring in the tenth minute when Álex Baena fouled an opponent in the box, and Akor Adams converted the penalty: 1-0.

Bónar then headed in a cross from Julio Díaz, who was making only his second senior appearance, to level the score at 1–1.

Still, the visitors could not hold on for a point: in first-half stoppage time, former Eredivisie midfielder and Sevilla captain Nemanja Gudelj powered a header into the net from a cross to secure a 2-1 win for the hosts.

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