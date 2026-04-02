Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), and Gianluigi Buffon have handed in their resignations to the FIGC, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian national team lost the World Cup qualifying play-off final last Tuesday, after which Gravina and Buffon took stock of the situation and stepped down.

Italy were one match away from the World Cup, but ultimately had to admit defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, who will travel to the finals after a penalty shoot-out.

The defeat means Italy has missed out on the World Cup for the third time in a row, and it has been twelve years since the Azzurri last appeared at the tournament. This has caused considerable upheaval in the country.

Gennaro Gattuso is reportedly stepping down as national team manager, and Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is facing heavy criticism from supporters and the media over his red card in the match against Bosnia.

Following the departures of Gravina, Buffon and Gattuso, heads appear to be rolling in Italy, which finds itself in one of the biggest football crises in its history.

Gravina has been president of the FIGC since 2018, meaning that Italy has missed out on two World Cups in a row under his leadership.

Buffon retired as a goalkeeper in 2023 at the age of 45 and immediately joined the FIGC, where he served as a key link between the technical staff and the Italian national team.