According to a report by the French newspaper L'Equipe, the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward has decided he wants to play for Liverpool next season.

Barcola has given the Reds and their new coach Andoni Iraola the green light for a move in the current window, the report adds. He has even already held personal talks with Iraola.

Only a few days ago, L'Equipe and Fabrizio Romano both reported that Barcola is planning not to extend his contract at PSG, which runs until the end of June 2028. The Champions League winners wanted to tie the 23-year-old down to a new deal, but after several months of consideration the France international has now decided to reject the offer.

His sporting situation in Paris is said to be the main reason. Barcola is part of coach Luis Enrique's wider group of regulars and often starts, but in the biggest matches recently he has mostly been limited to a substitute role.

During the most recent Champions League season, Barcola started on the bench in both semi-final matches against Bayern Munich as well as in the final against Arsenal and only came on as a substitute. Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were each preferred on the wings.

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Bradley Barcola also on Bayern Munich's transfer radar

Alongside Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have also recently been mentioned as interested parties. Bayern Munich are also said to be monitoring Barcola. He would be a candidate as the long-term successor to his compatriot Michael Olise should he leave the club at some point. This summer, however, a much-discussed transfer of Olise to Real Madrid will probably no longer be an issue at the latest if Yan Diomande signs for Los Blancos as expected.

Luis Diaz is another Bayern Munich forward at the centre of transfer rumours, with Al-Hilal said to be tempting the Colombian with an astronomical salary. In Diaz's case too, however, it is not really expected that Bayern will let him go.

Whether Liverpool would be willing to meet PSG's asking price is another matter. The French champions are said to be demanding a hefty €150 million for Barcola. In theory, that means the winger could still stay in Paris for another season and then be available more cheaply in 2027, one year before the end of his contract.