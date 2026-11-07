Gabriel Martinelli is set for a return date. Press reports have revealed when Al-Hilal's Brazilian winger will be back in action, having missed the last three matches through injury.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Martinelli will be fit to join the capital club's group training as soon as they report back from the long break.

Simone Inzaghi had handed every player a 10-day break after the postponement of the thirteenth round of the Roshn League, which followed the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Brazilian is progressing well through his rehabilitation programme and sticking to the plan, the newspaper explained, which should leave him ready to train the moment the break ends.

Martinelli picked up the injury during Al-Hilal's 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah on 23 October, at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

It cost the former Arsenal star three matches for "the Boss": Al-Fateh in the Roshn League, plus Al-Shamal of Qatar and Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Since the start of the current season, Martinelli has featured in 8 matches across all competitions for Al-Hilal. He has scored 6 goals in that time, without a single assist so far.