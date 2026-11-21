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The Tennessee Titans are concerned for NFL player Jaylen Harrell. The team's defensive end was riding in an Uber when it was involved in an accident and is in hospital in his hometown of Tampa, Florida.

It was not immediately clear how badly the 24-year-old had been hurt.

"Yesterday, Jaylen Harrell was involved in a serious car accident. We are in constant contact with Jaylen's family and are continuing to seek further information," the Titans said on Saturday. The club said they would provide another update when appropriate.

"Jaylen is currently still in hospital and continues to receive medical care. We ask that Jaylen's and his family's privacy be respected at this time," they added.

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Harrell tore his cruciate ligament in pre-season, ruling out any appearance this season.