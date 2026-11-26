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The meeting between Emirati side Al-Jazira and Iranian club Gol Gohar in the AFC Champions League Two produced a strange incident, as Syrian referee Hanna Hattab was replaced at half-time following accusations by the Iranian side's coach Mahdi Rahmati, who claimed the official was "drunk".

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Hattab, 37, refereed the first half of a match Al-Jazira won 1-0 thanks to an Anderson Talisca goal. He showed seven yellow cards before the break, and one of them sparked widespread controversy. He booked goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu, baffling the players, both coaching staffs and the fans, then later rescinded the card.

According to British newspaper The Sun, TV footage caught Gol Gohar coach Mahdi Rahmati shouting "He's drunk" at the referee in protest at his first-half decisions.

Hattab didn't come back out for the second half. The fourth official took charge in his place.

Gol Gohar coach explains his position

Rahmati didn't hold back after the game, criticising the state the referee appeared to be in: "The referee who took charge of the Al-Jazira match was not in a normal condition, and even the Al-Jazira players told us the same thing."

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He added: "The club informed the match officials immediately, and we warned that we would not play if the situation continued like this."

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Account denies intoxication and points to medical cause

Omani journalist Issa Saeed has a different explanation. He denied claims that Hattab had appeared drunk and suggested low blood sugar may have been behind what happened.

Writing on X, Saeed said: "What happened to Hattab was the result of low blood sugar, which caused him to lose concentration and awareness."

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He added that the referee underwent a medical examination after the match and insisted he hadn't been drunk, despite what had been circulating.

Hattab responds in official statement

Hattab himself addressed the incident in a Facebook post. He said he was waiting for an official position from the Syrian Football Association, and to hear from the bodies responsible for him at home and abroad, before issuing a statement clarifying all the details and circumstances.

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Hattab said: "I will wait for official contact and the official position of the Syrian Arab Football Association. I will also contact the people and bodies responsible for me at home and abroad, before issuing an official statement in which I will clarify, with complete transparency and clarity, all the details and facts relating to what happened in the match in which I represented my federation and my country in the AFC Champions League Two."

He also made clear he wouldn't accept any intrusion into his private life or any attempt to defame him: "Family and personal life are not other people's business, and they are not a game in your hands. Religion, reason and morals do not accept offending people's privacy or defaming them."

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He signed off: "Thank you to everyone, the good and the bad among you."