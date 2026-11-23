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In Serie C, Desenzano manager Marco Gaburro faces the sack after a 6-1 home defeat to AlbinoLeffe left his side fifth from bottom in the relegation play-off zone, with 14 points from 15 league matches in Group A. Foggia manager Gaetano Auteri also faces the sack after a 2-1 defeat away to Scafatese left his side second from bottom in Group C, with 15 points from 15 matches.

In Serie D, Triestina manager Gaetano Fontana's job is under threat after his side surrendered a 2-0 lead in a 4-3 home defeat to Brian Lignano. Triestina sit fifth from bottom in Group C.

Karel Zeman returns to take charge of Nocerina, who draw 1-1 at home to Group H leaders Virtus Francavilla.

In Group I, while waiting to take his place in the dugout, former goalkeeper Salvatore Soviero guides Enna from the stands to a 3-2 home win over Castrumfavara.

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In Group F, Giovanni Tedesco makes his debut as Pietralunghese's new manager as they lose 2-1 at Termoli.