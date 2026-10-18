Serie A, Udinese v Lecce LIVE

Serie A, matchday 6





Udinese-Lecce









After four consecutive defeats, Udinese return to action on Sunday at 12.30pm against Lecce at the Bluenergy Stadium in the seventh round of league fixtures, looking to end their losing run. Lecce made an encouraging start but have lost their last two and want to bounce back and start picking up points again.





UDINESE - Okoye; Ebosse, Solet, Alaba; Vojvoda, Zarraga, Karlstrom, Kamara; Ekkelenkamp, Chakvetadze; Davis.





LECCE - Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ngom, Maleh; Ndri, Geubbels, Fatah.