Serie A, the race for the MVP title is still between Martinez and Malen





Lautaro against Malen, Malen against Lautaro. The battle between the two strikers of Inter and Roma goes on, and the scoring charts, where the Dutchman leads with six goals to the Argentine's four, have now spilled into the race for the Serie A seasonal MVP title. Martinez won the award in 2023/2024, and Snai and Sisal betting analysts have him at 4.00 to do it again. Malen is right behind him at 5.00, chasing what would be the first win of this award, introduced in 2018/2019, for a Roma player.

Behind them comes Como's Nico Paz at 7.50, while another Roma player, Paulo Dybala, is out at 12.00 after playing a key role in Gian Piero Gasperini's side's superb start to the season. Martin Baturina and Hakan Chalanoglu sit among the outsiders at 16.00, while Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco are at 20/1. The latter is the first Italian in the betting and is chasing a repeat after last season. Among the strikers, the leading Italian is Moise Kean at 33.00, while Francesco Pio Esposito is at 50.00.



