Serie A, matchday 12
Monza-Fiorentina
Scorers:
Serie A's 12th matchday ends at the Brianteo, where Ivan Juric's Monza face Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina with both sides looking to escape the relegation zone. Kick-off is at 8.45pm. Monza went into the break for Italy's international fixtures after four straight defeats. They have dropped into the relegation zone and sit 18th with just seven points, despite nine goals from Portuguese forward Varela. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are recovering from a shocking start and arrive after a home draw against Juventus.
GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS:
Related Topics
MATCH DETAILS:
Monza-Fiorentina
Scorers:
MONZA (3-4-2-1): Thiam; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Colombo, Mangas; Pessina, Robinson; Varela. Coach: Juric
FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery, Joao Mario; Ndour, Oulai; Mastantuono, Goncalves, Gnonto; Pellegrino. Coach: Vanoli
Booked:
Sent off:
Referee: Doveri
Assists: