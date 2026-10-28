Own goals and comebacks ran riot in the ninth round of Serie A. Inter didn't need their forwards in Venice, where the hosts' defence gifted them a bizarre 2-0 win with two own goals in two minutes. Over in Milan, Fodé Ballo-Touré's brace turned into a nightmare as Bologna overturned a deficit for a stunning 4-2 win, fuelled by a fatal own goal and a double in just 60 seconds.

Those results send Inter top of the Serie A table on 25 points. Milan slumped to fifth on 18.

Fatal gifts hand Inter a bizarre win!

Inter claimed a bizarre and thrilling 2-0 away win over Venice. They controlled the match throughout, yet the decisive moment held out until the final minutes, and it arrived with a dark comic flavour from the Venice defence.

Venice defender Matías Moreno broke the deadlock on 80 minutes, steering the ball into his own net by mistake to hand Inter the lead.

Two minutes later, the same scenario played out again. Team-mate Ridwan Hilhal doubled Inter's tally with another own goal in the 82nd minute.

Venice chased the deficit, but time ran out for the hosts. Inter walked away with three precious points courtesy of two free gifts from the opposition defence, the most bizarre win of this Serie A season.

A crazy comeback: 60 seconds that turned everything around

Bologna produced an unbelievable turnaround at Milan, flipping a 2-1 deficit into a thrilling 3-2 win.

Excitement came early. Samuel Mbangula opened the scoring in the 8th minute after a pass from Nadir Zortea (0-1).

Fodé Ballo-Touré hit back for the Rossoneri, levelling in the 14th minute before striking again on 27 minutes following the introduction of Fikayo Tomori, giving Milan the chance to end the first half in front.

One crazy minute after the break turned the match on its head. Milan defender Davide Bartesaghi bundled the ball into his own net in the 61st minute, handing Bologna the equaliser.

Milan had no time to catch their breath. The knockout blow landed in the 62nd minute, when Samuel Mbangula returned to complete his brace after a pass from Juan Miranda and put Bologna ahead.

Milan threw everything at it in the closing minutes but couldn't crack the Bologna defence. A shocking home defeat followed, Ballo-Touré's brace squandered, while Bologna completed a comeback that will live long in the memory.

The coup de grâce arrived on 86 minutes. Samuel Mbangula, outstanding all night, sealed a historic hat-trick from a precise, decisive pass by Jens Odgaard, ending Milan's hopes and turning the fightback into a goal festival at the San Siro.



